DTEK: power restored for 50,000 families after overnight Kyiv attack, 40,000 homes still without electricity

Following a massive overnight Russian attack in Kyiv, power engineers restored electricity supply to 50,000 families using backup circuits, while about 40,000 homes remain without electricity, the press service of DTEK reported.

"Power engineers managed to restore light for 50,000 families via backup circuits. About 40,000 homes are currently without electricity," the company reported.

DTEK informs that as soon as the military and rescuers give permission, power engineers will begin repairing the damaged equipment.