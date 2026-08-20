URCS strengthens role in Ukraine's civil protection, expands cooperation with EU

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is deepening its integration into the national civil protection system and strengthening cooperation with European response structures.

URCS said the Cabinet of Ministers has adopted Resolution No. 1025, which sets out the procedure for providing and receiving assistance under the European Union's Civil Protection Mechanism. The document formalizes the Ukrainian Red Cross Society's participation in working on the needs of territorial communities and in attracting international assistance.

This covers a comprehensive process - from collecting, consolidating and prioritizing communities' requests to participating in receiving international humanitarian aid, distributing it, accounting for it, monitoring its use and reporting on it. This approach allows for better alignment of communities' actual needs, the state's capacities and international support resources, so that aid reaches where it's most needed. It covers the supply of equipment, materials and resources for medical, educational and social institutions, critical infrastructure, and communities affected by the war and emergencies.

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society is part of Ukraine's unified state civil protection system and cooperates with the State Emergency Service, state and local authorities, communities and international partners on emergency preparedness and response. The adoption of Resolution No. 1025 puts this cooperation on a systemic footing and strengthens Ukraine's ability to attract international support in line with communities' priority needs.