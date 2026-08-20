One civilian killed, 11 injured in Donetsk region in past day

Russian occupying forces shelled settlements in Donetsk region 26 times over the past 24 hours as of the morning of August 20, killing one civilian (in Sloviansk) and injuring 11 others, reported Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

"Kramatorsk district. In Rayhorodok of the Mykolaivka community, 1 house was destroyed and 4 were damaged. In Sloviansk, 1 person was killed and 6 were injured; 89 private houses, vehicles, and infrastructure were damaged. In Mykhailivka of the Oleksandrivka community, 3 people were injured and a vehicle was damaged; in Starovarvarivka, a vehicle was damaged; in Myrnam Dolyna, a grain storage facility; in Ocheretyne, a warehouse and commercial premises. In Samiylivka of the Novodonetske community, a private house was damaged. In Druzhkivka, 2 people were injured," he wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

According to the Regional Military Administration, Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region a total of 26 times over the past day. From the frontline, 435 people were evacuated, including 48 children.