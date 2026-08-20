Zelenskyy: Russia won't seriously consider peace while Ukraine lacks sufficient anti-ballistic capability

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said "Russia won’t seriously consider peace while Ukraine lacks sufficient anti-ballistic capability."

He said emergency services have been working since overnight at the sites of Russian strikes. "It was a massive strike - the Russians spent a long time preparing and combined different types of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones to inflict maximum damage on civilian infrastructure. There is destruction in Kyiv and the surrounding region, in Odesa region and in Chernihiv region," the president wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday morning.

He said residential buildings in Kyiv were damaged, including an apartment building whose upper floors were destroyed, as well as a children’s hospital and a school. Emergency and rescue operations are continuing. As of now, this Russian strike is known to have killed 12 people in Kyiv, with one death in the surrounding region. About 40 more people were injured. In Odesa region, the enemy attacked a checkpoint on the border with Moldova with drones, and in Chernihiv region it struck gas infrastructure.

"Unfortunately, while Moscow is investing in ballistics and escalation, the world’s response to such strikes isn’t always what’s needed. And Russia won’t seriously consider peace while Ukraine lacks sufficient anti-ballistic capability," Zelenskyy stressed.

"We’re doing everything to ensure protection is there, and work is underway every day on the FREYJA program. But interceptors can’t yet replace Patriots, and they’re needed every day. Every additional missile saves the lives of our people. I thank everyone who understands this and is looking for and finding ways to help," the president wrote.