Death toll in Zhytomyr from Russian attack on National Police building rises to 3, 53 injured

The death toll in Zhytomyr from yesterday’s Russian attack on a National Police regional headquarters building has risen to three, with a further 53 people injured, the press service of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES) said.

"The death toll from yesterday’s Russian attack in Zhytomyr has risen to 3, with 53 people injured! Rescuers continue working at the scene - the fire has been extinguished. Emergency recovery work is currently underway," the agency said on Facebook.

Rope-access rescuers from Cherkasy and Rivne regions have been brought in to assist with the work.

In addition, SES specialists and representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society’s rapid response unit have set up aid stations at the scene. The World Central Kitchen team has provided meals for personnel.

Earlier reports had put the toll at two dead and at least 40 injured from the attack on the National Police’s regional headquarters building in Zhytomyr region.

A police captain and a police lieutenant colonel were killed in the Russian attack.