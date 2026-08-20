Russia loses 1,480 personnel, 503 pieces of special equipment over past day - General Staff

Ukraine’s defense forces eliminated 1,480 occupying troops, seven tanks, 56 artillery systems, 1,672 UAVs, and 503 vehicles and special equipment over the past day, the Armed Forces General Staff reported on Facebook on Thursday morning.

"The enemy’s total combat losses from Feb. 24, 2022 to Aug. 20, 2026 were: personnel - about 1,472,640 (+1,480); tanks - 12,283 (+7); armored combat vehicles - 25,165 (+3); artillery systems - 48,261 (+56); multiple

rocket

launchers - 2,050 (+7); ground robotic systems - 2,321 (+10); operational-tactical level UAVs - 470,869 (+1,572); vehicles and fuel tankers - 136,818 (+500); special equipment - 4,551 (+3)," the statement said.

The data is being updated.