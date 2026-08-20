Death toll in Kyiv rises to 12, Friday declared Day of Mourning - mayor

The death toll in Kyiv from the enemy’s massive attack has risen to 12, and Friday has been declared a Day of Mourning, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said.

"Tomorrow, Aug. 21, has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv, in memory of the victims of the enemy’s massive attack on the capital," Klitschko wrote following the enemy attack overnight into Thursday.

Flags will be flown at half-staff on all municipal buildings in the city that day. State flags on state- and privately-owned buildings in the capital are also recommended to be flown at half-staff.

In addition, according to the mayor, 12 deaths in Kyiv are now known to be linked to the attack: "At this time, 12 deaths are known in Kyiv."

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES) reported that 34 people have now been injured in the Russian attack.

"In Kyiv, the death toll from the Russian attack has risen to 12, with 34 people injured!" the SES said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko had earlier reported at least 33 injured and eight dead.