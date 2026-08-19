Switzerland extends support measures for Ukrainians until March 4, 2028, limiting them to those liable for military service

Switzerland will maintain temporary protection status (Status S) for Ukrainians who left Ukraine due to Russia's full-scale invasion until March 4, 2028, but will restrict the rules for obtaining it.

"There are still no signs of a lasting stabilization of the situation in Ukraine. Therefore, Status S for persons from Ukraine seeking protection will be extended until March 4, 2028. Support measures for persons with protection status S (Program S) will also continue until this date," the Swiss government said on its website on Wednesday.

The Federal Council reportedly made this decision at its meeting on August 19 after consultations with relevant stakeholders. It is also noted that, as of August 20, protection status S will be restricted to certain other groups of individuals. Protection status S will now be granted only to individuals fulfilling military obligations they may have in Ukraine. "This new rule applies to all new applicants who submit applications on or after August 20. It does not affect individuals who have already been granted protection status S," the government stated.

The Swiss government explained that this decision was made to align with EU policy on this issue. "Switzerland has so far closely coordinated its actions with the EU regarding protection status S and will continue to do so. On July 30, EU Member States decided to extend temporary protection until March 4, 2028. At the same time, they decided to limit access to temporary protection in the EU: from July 31, temporary protection is granted only to those fulfilling military obligations applicable in Ukraine. The requirement to fulfill military obligations applies, in particular, to Ukrainian citizens of conscription age, those in the reserves, and those who voluntarily joined the armed forces. Switzerland is not legally obliged to implement this decision taken by the EU Council. However, the Federal Council considers it in Switzerland's interest to align its practice with that of the EU," the message reads. If the situation in Ukraine stabilizes, the Federal Council will review the S protection status.

As reported, at the end of July, the European Union extended temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 4, 2028, with the amendment that newly arrived Ukrainian citizens liable for military service will only be eligible for status if they have no problems with their military registration documents.