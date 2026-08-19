Zelenskyy hopes law supporting families with children with disabilities to be signed as soon as possible

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects Law No. 14191 to be signed as soon as possible; the law expands state support programs for families with children with disabilities and provides for the introduction of a multi-level system of social services for children.

"I would also like to thank you today for passing the law, which we discussed in detail and which is intended to expand support programs for one of the most vulnerable segments of our society – families with children with disabilities," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Wednesday.

According to him, the law guarantees increased support for such families and also provides for the provision of social services to children at the state's expense.

"The law, which guarantees increased support, also introduces a multi-level system of social services for children funded by the state. I expect the law to be submitted for my signature as soon as possible and for the government to fully incorporate this into the budget," the president said.

On August 19, the Verkhovna Rada adopted Bill No. 14191 On amendments to certain laws of Ukraine regarding the establishment of comprehensive state support and the enhancement of social guarantees for families with members with disabilities in its entirety. The document provides for a transition from individual payments to a comprehensive system of family support that will combine financial assistance and social services.

In particular, starting in 2027, a base amount for calculating social benefits will be introduced, which cannot be less than UAH 4,000. The law also provides for state funding of early intervention services for families with children from birth to age four who have developmental disabilities or are at risk of developing them, as well as other social services.

In addition, parents of children with disabilities will be entitled to a two-week temporary respite once a year, and the state will fund a range of basic social services during the first five years of the law's implementation. The total amount of support for families, depending on their individual needs, is expected to range from UAH 20,000 to UAH 71,000 per month.