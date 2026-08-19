Zelenskyy presents 25 apartment certificates to Heroes of Ukraine, families of fallen heroes

On Wednesday, August 19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented 25 certificates entitling the recipients to apartments to Heroes of Ukraine and the families of military personnel who were posthumously awarded this title.

"Today we are continuing a tradition, a very important tradition of gratitude, our gratitude to the exemplary and strong warriors of Ukraine, our Heroes, who have done the most, the bravest acts to defend Ukraine, to defend our land, and to defend our positions," Zelenskyy said at the presentation ceremony.

The president said every story of a Hero of Ukraine deserves to be remembered. He praised the courage of Ukrainian infantrymen, combat pilots, sappers, scouts, special forces, operators of drones and ground-based robotic systems, artillerymen, naval personnel, and air defense troops.

"Gratitude is what should accompany honor; it is an integral feature of a normal state, a normal society, and normal people," the head of state said.

According to Zelenskyy, the handover of these apartments fulfills the promise to provide a home for every hero and serves as a symbol of the state's gratitude to the service members, thanks to whose courage Ukraine continues to exist.

Certificates were awarded, in particular, to service members of the Air Force, Unmanned Systems Forces, Airborne Assault Troops, Territorial Defense Forces, Ground Forces, Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the National Guard of Ukraine.

These are defenders who distinguished themselves in battles in Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions, as well as during Kursk Offensive.

During the event, those present observed a moment of silence to honor the memory of the servicemembers who gave their lives for Ukraine.