Zelenskyy: Khmara, Drapaty already cooperating effectively

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the good cooperation between Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Mykhailo Drapaty.

"There is already good cooperation between Khmara and Drapaty. Thank you for that," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Wednesday.

He said the main task for the new defense minister under current conditions is to organize the defense system, production, procurement, and supply to the troops in such a way that the Ukrainian military receives everything necessary to repel Russian attacks, hold their positions, and conduct active operations.

"This restructuring must ensure that those defending lives in Ukraine receive everything – absolutely everything – needed to repel Russian attacks, secure positions on the front lines, and carry out our own offensive operations," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, the Ministry of Defense must also ensure that tangible strikes are delivered against Russia in response to its terror and war against Ukraine.

Separately, the president said he expects the scope of Ukraine's long-range strikes to be expanded.

"I expect the Ministry of Defense to expand the scope of our precision strikes. Together with Ukrainian weapons manufacturers, it will provide more capabilities to defend Ukraine's airspace," Zelenskyy said.

He also expects that, together with its partners, the Ministry of Defense will enhance the capabilities of Ukrainian defensive and offensive operations.

"Before winter, we in Ukraine must be confident – and we will be confident – in our defense and in our positions to the greatest extent possible," the president said.

Earlier, it was reported that the Verkhovna Rada supported Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's nomination of Yevhen Khmara for the position of Minister of Defense of Ukraine.