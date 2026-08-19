MFA on World Humanitarian Day: 10 humanitarian workers killed, 39 injured while on duty in 2026

On World Humanitarian Day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) joined in honoring humanitarian workers, rescue workers, paramedics, volunteers, and all those who have dedicated their lives to selflessly helping and supporting others.

"From the very first days of its full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has demonstrated disregard for the principles of humanity and the fundamental norms of international humanitarian law. Unfortunately, 2026 has been no exception. The trend of increasing attacks against humanitarian personnel, as well as against rescue and relief operations aimed at assisting people in need, continues. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, 10 people have been killed and at least 39 others injured in the line of duty in 2026," the MFA said in a statement on its website.

The ministry honors the memory of all those who died while saving the lives of others and wishes a speedy recovery to all those injured. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said those responsible for committing these crimes must inevitably be held accountable and punished.

"Russia's attacks are deliberate and targeted. Russian forces repeatedly strike civilian and critical infrastructure facilities that have already been damaged, knowingly put rescuers and medical personnel at risk, target humanitarian vehicles, and destroy warehouses storing humanitarian aid," the statement reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Russia is attacking not only Ukraine but also the United Nations, which is helping Ukraine overcome the humanitarian crisis.

"In recent months alone, Russian strikes have caused significant damage to warehouses and storage facilities used by the United Nations World Food Programme, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the United Nations Children's Fund, and the World Health Organization. As a result of these attacks, Russia has destroyed humanitarian aid worth millions of dollars, depriving hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians of access to life-saving assistance. Particularly egregious are the deliberate attacks on clearly marked UN vehicles transporting humanitarian supplies and personnel," the ministry said.

Ukraine also said the situation remains difficult in the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia. The statement underscores that the inaction of the occupying authorities and the systematic violation of international humanitarian law have led to millions of Ukrainians – who are effectively being held hostage by the Kremlin regime – finding themselves on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed gratitude to all partners for their support of the humanitarian response in Ukraine and for their daily efforts to save the lives of citizens and provide them with basic necessities.

"We particularly recognize the important role of international organizations, in particular the agencies of the United Nations system, which provide humanitarian assistance and support Ukrainians in the hardest-hit and frontline areas," the ministry added.

The ministry also said it was symbolic that on this day, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher is in Kherson with his team.

"Ukraine remains committed to humanitarian ideals and principles. Despite all the challenges caused by the war, we remain, as always, ready to help others in need," the statement reads.