Mudra's attorney denies reports of her detention – Suspilne

Artem Krykun-Trush, the attorney for the former deputy head of the President's Office Iryna Mudra, has denied reports that she was detained, according to Suspilne. News.

"Iryna Mudra's attorney, Artem Krykun-Trush, confirmed that she was notified of the charges against her and was served with a motion for a preventive measure. At the same time, he denied reports of her detention and stated that the defense is currently reviewing the case materials and therefore will not comment on the validity of the charges," he said on the Telegram channel.

Earlier, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said on Telegram that "Iryna Mudra has been detained. She is currently undergoing investigative procedures at the NABU. She will spend tonight in a temporary detention facility."