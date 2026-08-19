France, Poland continue training Ukrainian troops under EUMAM Ukraine mission

An intensive training program for Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel is currently underway in Poland, led by instructors from the French Armed Forces, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU).

"The training covers both the mastery of weapons and military equipment, as well as tactical training – rehearsing unit coordination and battlefield operations under conditions as close as possible to combat," the AFU said in the statement on the Telegram channel.

It is noted that the training takes place within the framework of the European Union Mission to Provide Military Assistance to Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine). Training efforts are maintained at a high and consistent level, and the programs are constantly adapted in accordance with the areas of specialization identified by Ukrainian partners.

The main objective of the EUMAM Ukraine mission is to strengthen the Ukrainian army's capabilities to defend the country's territorial integrity and deter potential future aggression by Russia. All activities are conducted exclusively within the territory of the European Union.

A total of 24 EU member states have contributed training modules and personnel. In addition to training, these efforts are supported by the provision of lethal and non-lethal equipment through the European Peace Facility.

"Ukraine is an equal partner in these efforts, and the combat experience of the Ukrainian Defense Forces strengthens the collective security of the entire Euro-Atlantic region," the General Staff said.