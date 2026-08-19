Germany to deposit EUR 50 mln into Intl Chornobyl Cooperation Account to fund containment restoration

The German government will provide EUR 50 million for the restoration of the New Safe Confinement at Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, which was damaged by a Russian drone.

This was announced by the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy on Wednesday following a meeting on August 18 between First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal and German Federal Minister for the Environment, Climate Action, Nature Conservation, and Nuclear Safety, Carsten Schneider, on August 18.

"Yesterday, during a face-to-face meeting, we discussed the possibility of securing funding. I would like to thank Minister Schneider and the German delegation for their visit to Chornobyl NPP. We appreciate the prompt decision regarding the funds," Shmyhal said.

It is expected that the funds from the German side will be deposited into the International Chernobyl Cooperation Account (ICCA).

The new safe confinement at Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant was damaged by a Russian drone strike in February 2025. According to preliminary estimates by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the cost of its restoration is approximately EUR 500 million.

Previously, the European Commission, the United States, and the Kingdom of Norway had announced their readiness to contribute to the financing of the New Safe Confinement's restoration.