Sybiha on closure of case against Oschadbank cash collectors in Hungary: Predictable end to Orbán's lies

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called the Hungarian law enforcement authorities' closure of the case regarding the transport of Oschadbank funds and gold "a predictable end of Viktor Orbán's lies."

"A predictable end to Viktor Orbán's lies. And a warning to everyone else: betting on anti-Ukrainian rhetoric for domestic gain yields nothing but political defeat and shame. However, the story needs to continue beyond public shame. Everyone involved in fabricating this sham and illegally detaining our people and state property must be held accountable," he said on X social media.

As previously reported, on March 5, during a special operation by Hungary's Counter-Terrorism Center on the M5 highway, two Oschadbank cash-in-transit vehicles and seven cash-in-transit employees were detained. The cash collectors were later released and returned to Ukraine.

On March 9, the Hungarian Ambassador to Ukraine, Anton Geiser, was summoned to the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where a strong protest was lodged against the seizure of hostages and valuables.

On March 12, the Hungarian side handed over the cash-in-transit vehicles to Oschadbank representatives and Ukrainian diplomats, while the funds and valuables remained in Hungary.

On May 6, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Hungary had returned Oschadbank's funds and valuables to Ukraine in full.