Iryna Mudra detained; she to spend night in temporary detention center

Law enforcement officials have detained Iryna Mudra, the former deputy head of the President's Office, according to MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

"Iryna Mudra has been detained. She is currently undergoing investigative procedures at the NABU. She will spend tonight in a temporary detention facility," Honcharenko said on his Telegram channel.

As previously reported, earlier on Wednesday, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) announced details of the "Forest Gump" special operation, as part of which they notified individuals of suspicions that, according to the investigation, they had laundered UAH 150 million to pay bail for a suspect in the Midas case.

According to NABU and the SAPO, those implicated include Mudra, former deputy head of the President's Office; a former member of parliament; the chairman of the board of the state-owned Sens Bank; the chairman of the supervisory board of a state-owned bank; and others.

Anti-corruption authorities also stated that in early June, the organizers of the scheme gained de facto control over Sens Bank, which allowed them to use it for their own interests.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Mudra on August 19.

She had held the position of Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine since March 2024. Mudra was responsible for the legal support of the Office of the President's activities, in particular, coordinating efforts to establish a Special International Tribunal on the Russian Federation's crime of aggression against Ukraine. She also dealt with the international compensation mechanism and the confiscation of frozen Russian assets, as well as issues related to judicial reform.