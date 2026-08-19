Hungary closes case against Ukrainian Oschadbank cash collectors

The Central Investigation Department of the Main Crime Directorate of the Hungarian National Tax Administration (NAV) has closed the case against Ukrainian cash collectors, opened in March by Viktor Orbán’s government, reports the collectors’ lawyer, Lóránt Horváth.

"Due to the lack of evidence of a crime, the National Tax Administration (NAV) has closed the investigation into the ‘Golden Convoy’ case! There was no money laundering!" Horváth wrote on Facebook.

As reported, in March 2026, Hungarian intelligence services detained two armored cash-in-transit vehicles on Hungarian territory, carrying seven Ukrainian citizens. The vehicles were traveling in accordance with an international agreement between Oschadbank and Raiffeisen Bank International. On the evening of March 9, Viktor Orbán’s government issued a resolution to confiscate currency and valuables from Oschadbank’s cash-in-transit vehicles, attempting to establish a legal basis for its actions. The government’s decision explicitly stated that it was specifically related to the attack by Hungarian intelligence on a Ukrainian cash-in-transit convoy. This sparked diplomatic tension, with the Ukrainian regulator and relevant ministries insisting on the property’s return. Thanks to diplomatic efforts and the election victory of Tisza party leader Magyar, all illegally held funds and precious metals were recovered. In May 2026, the cash (EUR 35 million, $40 million, and 9 kg of gold transported by the cash-in-transit vehicles) was successfully unblocked and handed over to the Ukrainian side.