Russian attack on National Police HQ in Zhytomyr kills 2 officers, injures at least 20 – Tsutsikiridze

As a result of a hostile attack by "Banderole" drones on Wednesday against the regional police headquarters in Zhytomyr, two police officers were killed and at least 20 people were injured, according to a statement by the National Police on its Telegram channel, citing Acting National Police Chief Maksym Tsutskiridze.

"Zhytomyr suffered a cynical attack by Russian troops… This strike claimed the lives of two police officers. At least 20 people were injured," the statement reads.

According to the report, the building of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zhytomyr region was struck: the shelling caused a fire on the roof and the fourth floor.

"Once again, the enemy is not just targeting buildings. It is deliberately attacking people who work every day to ensure the safety of others," the police said, citing Tsutskiridze.

Police officers, rescue workers, and other emergency services are on the scene.

"I want to address our police officers separately. Despite the pain and loss, you remain at your posts. You continue to perform your duties, help people, and ensure the country’s security. Today, our colleagues have died. This is an irreparable loss for the National Police. I extend my sincere condolences to their families and loved ones. To all those affected – may you find strength and a speedy recovery," the acting chief of the National Police said.