FPV drone attacks kill 6, wound 12 in Kherson region as of 17:30

Throughout the day in Kherson region, the Russian army killed six civilians and wounded 12 others, according to the regional prosecutor’s office.

"According to the investigation, on August 19, 2026, the Russian army attacked Kherson region with aircraft, artillery, rocket launchers, and various types of drones. As of 17:30, it was reported that six civilians had died and 12 others had been injured as a result of the Russian aggression," the prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Wednesday.

It is reported that all of the deceased were residents of Kherson who sustained fatal injuries as a result of Russian attacks using FPV drones. Four of them, as previously reported, were passengers on a bus; one victim was in a car, and another woman was on the street. Additionally, 10 civilians were injured by enemy drones and artillery in the regional capital, and two more in Komyshany.

In addition, private homes, apartment buildings, a store, a café, business premises, garages, and commercial and passenger vehicles sustained damage.

Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all necessary measures to document the war crimes committed by Russian military personnel.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a pretrial investigation has been launched into the commission of war crimes (Parts 1 and 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).