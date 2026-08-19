Defence Forces strike Russian UAV depots, bridges, other key targets – General Staff

On the night of August 19, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a road bridge across the Molochna River near Molochansk (Zaporizhia region), according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

"The enemy uses the structure to support military logistics," the staff said in the statement on the Telegram channel.

In addition, three enemy UAV depots were struck in the areas of Novopetrykivka and Novotroitske in Donetsk region and Lobacheve in Luhansk region.

Ukrainian troops struck a ground-based relay station used to control Geran/Gerbera attack drones in Olenivka in the temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as a UAV command post in Verkhny Rohachyk area (Kherson region).

Among other targets, a logistics warehouse in Kadiivka (Luhansk region) and an area where enemy weapons and military equipment were concentrated in Lysychansk (Luhansk region) were also struck.

"The occupiers’ losses are being verified. Operations against key enemy military targets are ongoing," the General Staff said.