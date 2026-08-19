Zelenskyy on tasks for new foreign, defense ministers: More strength for Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Verkhovna Rada for supporting Andrii Sybiha’s appointment as foreign minister and Yevhen Khmara’s appointment as defense minister, and outlined the newly appointed ministers’ main task: "more strength for Ukraine."

"Grateful to the parliamentarians for supporting Andrii Sybiha for the post of foreign minister of Ukraine and Yevhen Khmara for the post of defense minister of Ukraine," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The president stressed that "the task for both ministers is absolutely clear: Ukraine needs more strength."

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky also thanked the lawmakers and noted that the government is now fully formed. "Thank you to the MPs for appointing the defense minister and foreign minister. The formation of the government is complete," he wrote on Telegram.

Koretsky said that during their month as acting ministers, Khmara and Sybiha "ensured the continuity of their agencies’ work and preserved all key processes, which was extremely important."

"Now - active work and further changes. The tasks are clear and well understood," Koretsky said.