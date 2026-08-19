Khmara in Rada: three equal priorities — front, people, defense industry development

Candidate for Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yevheniy Khmara outlined his key work priorities during his speech in parliament: seizing the strategic initiative in all domains of warfare, timely delivery of weapons to the front alongside transparent procurement procedures, and human capital.

"We have three key priorities of equal importance. They are the front and strengthening the army, people, and the development of the defense industry. As for the front, this means seizing the strategic initiative in all domains of warfare: on land, at sea, in the air, and in the information space," Khmara said in his speech.

He emphasized that frontline needs must reach the ministry quickly, and ministry decisions must reach the front just as rapidly.

"The military needs weapons. In large quantities, on time, and specifically those that deliver results. Through transparent procedures and without unnecessary bureaucracy, procurement will work exclusively for the front and the defense of Ukraine, rather than serving any individual interest. Therefore, we will adapt the supply system to the pace of the war," Khmara assured.

According to him, a special focus will be placed on "deep strikes" and "middle strikes." As Khmara recalled, a series of successful strikes by Ukraine against Russia "demonstrated the power of interaction between the defense forces, manufacturers, and state institutions."

"There will be more Ukrainian weapons, and the strikes will be more precise," he assured.

Khmara also cited human capital, as well as the lives and health of service members, as a priority and an unconditional value.

"Technologies are needed so that the Ukrainian defender has an advantage and the risk to human life is minimized. My task is to communicate directly with defenders—to hear commanders, to hear soldiers, to hear the wounded. From my own experience, I also know that a warrior is motivated when they feel respected, receive high-quality training, and operate under fair rules of service," he emphasized.

Speaking on the development of the defense industry, Khmara noted that the defense-industrial complex is "the foundation of our strength today and our security for years to come."

"Therefore, our task is to develop it and scale up production," he added.

At the same time, Khmara stressed that Ukraine is aware of Russia’s further steps, its mobilization plans, and its strategy for the fall and winter. Therefore, the candidate assured, the ministry will do everything possible to protect Ukraine, maximally reduce Russia’s war potential, and force the enemy into a just peace.

"This is the task set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief for all of us. Hence, synergy across all levels—the President, Parliament, Government, General Staff, Ministry of Defense, combat units, manufacturers, and partners—is essential. The enemy can only be forced into peace through the strength of our military, as well as our technological and asymmetrical solutions," he emphasized.

According to Khmara, "we have erased distances," and now "there are no longer any safe zones for targets powering the Russian war." In this context, he recalled that for the first time in history, Ukraine is conducting strikes as far as Siberia.

"The Russian defense-industrial complex, military logistics, infrastructure, and the enemy’s entire economic base for war are our targets. We must act quickly. We must gain the advantage at the front through the resourcefulness and professionalism of commanders, the readiness of warriors, innovation, and modern weaponry," Khmara declared.

Later on Wednesday, parliament appointed Khmara as Minister of Defense of Ukraine.