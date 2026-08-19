Khmara: Mobilization plan directly depends on vision of the war that still needs to be formed, working it out with commander-in-chief, General Staff

Defense minister nominee Yevheniy Khmara, answering questions from MPs in parliament, laid out his approach to the mobilization process, saying "a comprehensive decision needs to be made" on it.

"On mobilization - a comprehensive decision needs to be made. First, it’s important to understand the situation in the military: treating soldiers with dignity, the conditions of service and of combat operations. That means how personnel are selected and recruited, equipped, trained, supplied with weapons, given combat experience, how they carry out combat tasks, and how they recover," Khmara said.

Once that task is addressed, he said, "we move on to the mobilization plan."

"It depends directly on the plan and vision for the war. That vision needs to be formed, it needs to crystallize now. And together with the commander-in-chief and the General Staff, we’re currently working all of this out," Khmara explained.

After that, Khmara added, a report will be made to the commander-in-chief - the president of Ukraine.

"Based on the plan that’s developed, the issue will then be studied further…" he said, summing up.

As previously reported, the Verkhovna Rada approved Khmara’s appointment as defense minister on August 19.