Rada reappoints Sybiha as foreign minister

The Verkhovna Rada has reappointed Andriy Sybiha as Minister of Foreign Affairs for a third term.

At a parliamentary session on Wednesday, 266 people’s deputies voted for his candidacy, which was submitted by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Sybiha previously held the post from September 5, 2024, in the government headed by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and was later reappointed on July 17, 2025, to the government of Yulia Svyrydenko.

On July 16, 2026, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Serhiy Koretsky, chairman of the board of PJSC Ukrnafta, as prime minister and, at his submission, approved the new composition of the Cabinet. However, the ministers of defense and foreign affairs were not appointed at that time because the president had not yet submitted his nominations.

In connection with this, Sybiha was temporarily appointed First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and assigned the duties of acting minister.

Sybiha was born in 1975 in Zboriv, Ternopil region. In 1997, he graduated from Ivan Franko State University of Lviv as a specialist in international relations and an English translator, and in 1999 earned a degree in law from the same university. He holds the diplomatic rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.

From 1997 to 1998, he served as attaché, third, and second secretary of the State and Legal Affairs Division of the Treaty and Legal Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

From 1998 to 2002, he was second and first secretary at the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland.

In 2002–2003, he served as first secretary of the Legal and Humanitarian Cooperation Division of the European Integration Department at the MFA; in 2003–2005, as acting head and head of the International Legal Cooperation Division of the Treaty and Legal Department; in 2005–2006, as head of the International Law and Foreign Policy Legislation Division of the Treaty and Legal Department; and in 2006, as deputy department director and head of the same division.

From 2006 to 2008, he worked as deputy director of the Treaty and Legal Department of the MFA; from 2008 to 2012, as minister-counselor at the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland; in 2012, as acting director of the Consular Service Department of the MFA; and from 2012 to 2016, as director of the Consular Service Department.

From 2016 to 2021, he served as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Türkiye.

From 2021 to 2024, he was Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, and from April to September 2024, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

On September 5, 2024, he was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.