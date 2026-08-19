Khmara in Rada: I stand before you as a civilian

Ukrainian Defense Minister nominee Yevheniy Khmara confirmed he has obtained civilian status, discharging from military service ahead of the Verkhovna Rada vote.

"I stand before you as a civilian, discharged in accordance with Ukraine’s law on military duty and military service, Article 26, discharge from military service, in connection with organizational measures for senior officers," he told parliament, responding to lawmakers’ questions.

Under Ukrainian law, the defense minister must be a civilian.