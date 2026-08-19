Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Hot Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

Khmara in Rada: I stand before you as a civilian

1 min read
Add as source
Khmara in Rada: I stand before you as a civilian

Ukrainian Defense Minister nominee Yevheniy Khmara confirmed he has obtained civilian status, discharging from military service ahead of the Verkhovna Rada vote.

"I stand before you as a civilian, discharged in accordance with Ukraine’s law on military duty and military service, Article 26, discharge from military service, in connection with organizational measures for senior officers," he told parliament, responding to lawmakers’ questions.

Under Ukrainian law, the defense minister must be a civilian.

#verkhovna_rada #khmara
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT