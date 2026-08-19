Zelenskyy dismisses Mudra as Presidential Office deputy head - decree

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree dismissing Iryna Mudra from her post as Deputy Head of the Presidential Office.
Decree No. 734/2026 was published on the president’s website on Wednesday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree dismissing Iryna Mudra from her post as Deputy Head of the Presidential Office.
Decree No. 734/2026 was published on the president’s website on Wednesday.
As a result of a hostile attack by "Banderole" drones on Wednesday against the regional police headquarters in Zhytomyr, two police officers were kil…
Throughout the day in Kherson region, the Russian army killed six civilians and wounded 12 others, according to the regional prosecutor’s office. …
The Verkhovna Rada has supported the submission of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to appoint Yevhen Khmara to the post of Minister of Defen…
The Verkhovna Rada has reappointed Andriy Sybiha as Minister of Foreign Affairs for a third term. At a parliamentary session on Wednesday, 266 peo…
Ukrainian Defense Minister nominee Yevheniy Khmara confirmed he has obtained civilian status, discharging from military service ahead of the Verkhovn…
At approximately 08.50, Russian forces attacked a minibus with a drone in the Korabelny district of Kherson, killing four people and injuring four ot…