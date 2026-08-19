Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Hot Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

Zelenskyy dismisses Mudra as Presidential Office deputy head - decree

1 min read
Add as source
Zelenskyy dismisses Mudra as Presidential Office deputy head - decree
Photo: The Presidential Office of Ukraine / www.president.gov.ua

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree dismissing Iryna Mudra from her post as Deputy Head of the Presidential Office.

Decree No. 734/2026 was published on the president’s website on Wednesday.

#mudra #zelenskyy #presidential_office
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT