Rada profile committee supports Khmara's candidacy for defense minister – MP Zhelezniak

People’s Deputy of Ukraine (Holos faction) Yaroslav Zhelezniak said that the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada unanimously supported the candidacy of Yevhen Khmara, proposed the previous day by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the post of head of the defense ministry.

"The Defense Committee supported Khmara’s candidacy for the post of Minister of Defense. 15 in favor, unanimously," Zhelezniak wrote on Telegram.

On July 16, at the submission of newly appointed Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, the Verkhovna Rada approved a new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, but under the president’s quota, the minister of foreign affairs and the minister of defense were not appointed.

From July 20, the government temporarily assigned the duties of Minister of Defense of Ukraine to Yevhen Khmara, whom Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed on July 17 from temporary execution of duties as head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and from the position of head of the SBU Special Operations Center "A."

On August 18, a draft resolution on the appointment of Khmara to the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine was registered in the Verkhovna Rada under No. 15523.