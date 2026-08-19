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Russian drone strikes Kherson minibus, killing 4

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Russian drone strikes Kherson minibus, killing 4
Photo: https://t.me/olexandrprokudin

At approximately 08.50, Russian forces attacked a minibus with a drone in the Korabelny district of Kherson, killing four people and injuring four others, Kherson Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Prokudin said.

"As a result of this terrorist strike, four people were killed. Relevant services are currently establishing their identities. My sincere condolences to the families and friends of those killed," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

"Four more women sustained injuries. They are currently in the hospital. Medical workers are conducting examinations and providing the victims with all necessary assistance," the post reads.

#kherson #minibuses #russian_attack
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