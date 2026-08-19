NABU, SAPO on 'Forrest Gump' operation: individuals who legalized UAH 150 mln to pay bail for Midas case suspect exposed

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) has released a video on the "Forrest Gump" special operation, announcing the exposure of individuals who legalized UAH 150 million to pay bail for a suspect in the "Midas" case. The group included, among others, a Deputy Head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office and a former lawmaker.

"NABU and Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have exposed a group of individuals who organized and facilitated the legalization of proceeds of crime. This involves UAH 150 million in cash which, according to the investigation, was funneled into legal circulation through a number of shell company accounts to pay bail for one of the participants in the criminal organization in the ‘Midas’ case," the anti-corruption agencies said in the video, released on Telegram on Wednesday.

The group included a Deputy Head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, a former lawmaker, the chairman of a state bank’s management board, the chairman of a state bank’s supervisory board, and other individuals.

"To carry out the scheme, the group used a state bank and the accounts of controlled enterprises. Each stage of the criminal plan was agreed upon and overseen by him," the video said.