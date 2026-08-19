Stolar confirms NABU is conducting 'investigative actions' at his home

Non-affiliated lawmaker Vadym Stolar has confirmed that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) is conducting "investigative actions" at his home, saying he is openly cooperating with law enforcement.

"In response to inquiries from media representatives, I’m informing you that NABU investigative actions are being conducted at my home. I am openly cooperating with Bureau representatives. I am not creating any obstacles to the work of law enforcement," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

As reported earlier, NABU and Ukraine’s Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) are exposing a criminal organization involving lawmakers and senior officials of the Presidential Office.

NABU and SAPO later posted a teaser for a video about the special operation called "Forrest Gump." The teaser, which runs under a minute and consists of a fragment of what are apparently intercepted conversations involving suspects, gives little indication of what the operation is actually about.

Lawmaker Oleksii Honcharenko wrote on his Telegram channel: "Searches are currently underway at Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Mudra’s."

Ukrainska Pravda journalist Mykhailo Tkach, citing his own sources, reported that NABU and SAPO are conducting investigative actions at the premises of Mudra and non-affiliated lawmaker Vadym Stolar.

Voice faction lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak confirmed this information, reposting Tkach’s report with a "+," and added that searches were reportedly also taking place at the premises of former lawmaker Maksym Mykytas.

Dzerkalo Tyzhnia, citing its own sources, also confirmed this and said officials of Ukraine’s Justice Ministry and representatives of Sense Bank reportedly feature in the case. Honcharenko later wrote on his Telegram channel: "The NABU searches are linked to Sense Bank and the posting of bail for former Energy and Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko."

Interfax-Ukraine currently has no confirmation or denial of this information.