URCS assists victims of Russian drone, guided bomb attacks in Zaporizhzhia

KYIV. Aug 19 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) worked at the sites of Russian strikes in Zaporizhia overnight into Wednesday.

"Volunteers from the rapid response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Zaporizhia region worked at the sites of the aftermath liquidation of another round of attacks on Zaporizhia alongside other emergency services," the URCS reported on Facebook on Wednesday.

The URCS team conducted house-to-house checks to identify victims, provided first aid to the wounded, and offered psychological support to people experiencing acute stress reactions.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, overnight into August 19, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhia with drones. As a result of the strikes, one man was killed and seven other people were injured. Civilian facilities were damaged, including a hostel, a furniture store, and an apartment building.

At another location, according to Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, a Russian guided aerial bomb destroyed a private residential house in one of the city's districts. A fire broke out, and nearby houses and outbuildings were damaged by the blast wave and shrapnel.