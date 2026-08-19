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Document with anti-crisis communication plan on Rada TIC's activities found during 'Forrest Gump' operation - anti-corruption agencies

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Document with anti-crisis communication plan on Rada TIC's activities found during 'Forrest Gump' operation - anti-corruption agencies

During searches conducted as part of the "Forrest Gump" operation, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) found a document containing an anti-crisis communication plan related to the activities of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC), NABU and SAPO said on their Telegram channels.

"It [the document - Interfax-Ukraine] contains communication steps and messages aimed at responding to the public situation around the TIC’s work," the anti-corruption agencies said in the statement.

The statement also included photographs of the document.

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