Interior minister after Kyiv bus stop crash: hopes MPs will back stiffer speeding penalties

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ivan Vyhivsky once again emphasizes that disregard for traffic rules should entail stricter liability, hoping for Verkhovna Rada support for a bill to increase penalties for systematic speeding and other road safety initiatives.

On his Telegram channel on Wednesday, he noted that a horrific traffic accident with dead and injured occurred in Kyiv.

"About an hour ago in Solomiansky district of Kyiv, a car flew into a bus stop where people were standing at the time. According to preliminary data, prior to this, the driver was speeding in the public transport lane and, during a sharp lane change, crashed into a route bus," the minister wrote.

According to him, two people were killed and four injured as a result of the crash, with one man in serious condition.

"All necessary units of the Kyiv police are involved in the investigation. The 23-year-old driver has already been detained," the MIA head specified.

In his post, the minister published a video of the crash and photos from the scene.

He noted that in the near future, parliament is expected to consider a bill on strengthening liability for systematic speeding.

"We hope for the support of the people’s deputies of Ukraine for this draft bill, as well as other initiatives for comprehensive enhancement of road safety," Vyhivsky emphasized.

Earlier, the MIA head reported that in addition to urgent legislative initiatives to tighten liability for traffic violations on the roads, concrete solutions are already being implemented at the MIA level.

Specifically, according to him, this includes launching dozens of new speed enforcement cameras and bringing back special patrol cars—"Phantoms"—to Ukraine’s roads, which had operated for only a month before the start of the full-scale war but demonstrated good results.

These vehicles, as the minister noted, do not visually stand out from others, but are equipped with speed violation recording systems that operate while in motion.

In the first weeks of August alone, according to the MIA head, over 1,300 traffic accidents with injuries were recorded in Ukraine.

As reported citing Kyiv police, on August 17, a collision between two BMW vehicles resulted in one car crashing onto the outdoor terrace of an establishment on Velyka Vasylkivska Street in the capital’s center and overturning; the injured driver will be tested for alcohol intoxication.

Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that a National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) meeting on the road situation will take place in the near future, where stricter penalties for systematic traffic violations will be developed.