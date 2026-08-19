Traffic accident at Kyiv bus stop kills 2, injures 4 – prosecutor's office

Two women were killed and four other people were injured in a traffic accident at a public transport stop in Kyiv on Wednesday morning, Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office said.

"It was established that around 09.00 a 23-year-old driver of a Volkswagen Golf car, moving in the lane designated for public transport from Yerevanska Street toward Umanska Street, attempted to change into the second lane. In doing so, he caused a side collision with a Bohdan route bus driving ahead," the prosecutor’s office said on Telegram on Wednesday.

Following the collision, the vehicle went out of control and crashed into a public transport stop where people were standing. Two women are currently confirmed dead, and four people were injured.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated under Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of traffic safety rules that resulted in the death of several people).

The driver of the Volkswagen Golf was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of Ukraine.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.