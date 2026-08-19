MP Honcharenko reports searches at Mudra's, Zhelezniak reports searches at MP Stolar's

The senior Presidential Office official whose office is being searched on Wednesday morning, as earlier reported by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), is Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Mudra, European Solidarity lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko has said.

"Searches are currently underway at Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Mudra’s," Honcharenko wrote on Telegram on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, Voice faction lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said searches were also taking place at the premises of a sitting lawmaker who had been elected on the list of the now-defunct Opposition Platform - For Life party.

"It’s not about members of the [Servant of the People] coalition. They’re talking about a member of the formal coalition. A sitting lawmaker from the former Opposition Platform - For Life. A very well-known developer. But the one involving the [Presidential Office] deputy is very unexpected," Zhelezniak wrote on Telegram, without disclosing the names of either the lawmaker or the Presidential Office official.

Ukrainska Pravda journalist Mykhailo Tkach, citing his own sources, reported that NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) are conducting investigative actions at the premises of Mudra and non-affiliated lawmaker Vadym Stolar.

Zhelezniak confirmed this information, reposting Tkach’s report with a "+," and added that searches were reportedly also taking place at the premises of former lawmaker Maksym Mykytas.

Dzerkalo Tyzhnia, citing its own sources, also confirmed this and said officials of Ukraine’s Justice Ministry and representatives of Sense Bank reportedly feature in the case.

Interfax-Ukraine currently has no confirmation or denial of this information.

As reported, NABU and SAPO said on Wednesday morning that they were conducting a special operation to expose a criminal organization operating under the leadership of a sitting and a former Ukrainian lawmaker, involving senior Presidential Office officials and others. No further details were given at the time.