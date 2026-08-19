Fedorov calls for mechanism to hold elections in Ukraine under prolonged war conditions

A legal, safe, and realistic mechanism must be found in Ukraine to restore a full democratic process even under conditions of a prolonged war, stated former Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov.

"Democracy cannot be held hostage by Russia… We must find a legal, safe, and realistic mechanism that will enable Ukraine to restore a full democratic process even under conditions of a prolonged war. This is complex," he said in an address.

According to him, the duration of the war should not mean abandoning democratic processes, nor should Russia be granted the ability to determine when Ukrainians can choose their government.

He emphasized that conducting elections requires ensuring the voting rights of military personnel, millions of Ukrainians abroad, and people in frontline regions, as well as securing the election process, the independence of institutions, and trust in the results.

"Complexity does not mean impossibility. Ukraine has repeatedly done what the world considered impossible. We can find a solution in this situation too," Fedorov stated.

He noted that democracy is part of what Ukraine is fighting for today, and elections must remain a mechanism through which citizens evaluate the performance of the authorities.