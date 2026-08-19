Fedorov: wartime corruption matter of Ukraine's ability to survive and win

Corruption during wartime is not merely a financial problem, but a matter of Ukraine’s ability to survive and win, stated former Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov.

"We must talk about corruption as well. Not because it is a popular word, but because during wartime, corruption acquires a completely different meaning," Fedorov said in his address.

According to him, funds stolen during wartime can mean "a drone that was not bought," "ammunition that was not delivered," "an EW system that was not there," "a vehicle that failed to evacuate a wounded soldier," or "a technology that was not launched into production."

"Therefore, corruption during wartime is not just a financial problem. It is a question of our ability to survive and win," Fedorov emphasized.

He declared that every hryvnia meant to work for defense must work for defense, rather than going into a private pocket, buying political influence, supporting schemes, or retaining positions.