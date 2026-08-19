Belgium provides EUR 4 mln for digitalizing veterans' services - Kim

Ukraine’s Minister for Veterans Affairs Vitalii Kim said Belgium is providing EUR 4 million to digitalize veterans’ services.

"The first priority is the Unified Register of Veterans," Kim wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

He said he discussed how to make state services for veterans faster and more convenient with Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot, NATO representatives and a Belgian delegation.

"With Belgium’s support, we will develop digital services, including Veteran Pro on the Diia app, integration of state systems, and cybersecurity for the veterans’ register, so that people spend less time on paperwork and more on their lives," Kim said.