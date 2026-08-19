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Zelenskyy accepts credentials from ambassadors of 4 countries, discusses trade, economic relations

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Zelenskyy accepts credentials from ambassadors of 4 countries, discusses trade, economic relations
Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy accepted credentials from the newly appointed ambassadors of Bulgaria, Estonia, India, and Germany, welcoming them to the start of their diplomatic missions in Ukraine.

"Informed about diplomatic work to bring peace closer and the importance of supporting Ukraine amid intensified Russian shelling and preparations for winter," the President reported on his Telegram channel.

As reported, the sides discussed shared priorities: the development of trade and economic relations and specific areas of cooperation – "everything that can make our nations stronger".

"Grateful to all partners who truly help Ukraine," Zelenskyy emphasized.

#zelenskyy #credentials #ambassadors
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