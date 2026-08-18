Border fortification, creation of 4 combat units, shelter inspections among Interior Ministry goals

As part of its 2026-2027 Action Plan, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine plans to significantly strengthen the engineering and fortification defenses along the state border with Russia and Belarus, complete 90% of the border fortifications with the EU and Moldova, form four new combat units of the National Guard of Ukraine, and conduct a full survey of shelters across the country.

These objectives are outlined in the draft government program (registration No. 15521), published on the Verkhovna Rada's website.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs' program is divided into five operational objectives with specific performance criteria and covers the strengthening of defense capabilities, border security, the implementation of modern security concepts in communities, humanitarian demining, and European integration.

According to the text of the document, the first objective concerns strengthening the defense capabilities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs system. In the context of strengthening defense capabilities and reforming the personnel recruitment system, the program outlines the development of combat capabilities for the National Guard of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, and the National Police of Ukraine, as well as the creation of a unified aviation hub for the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The operational objective concerning public safety emphasizes, among other things, the need to standardize regulations for the operation of unmanned aerial vehicles and to implement registration and tracking systems.

In the context of civil protection, the document calls for enhancing the capacity of the State Emergency Service and local communities to respond to wartime threats, particularly during the fall and winter months (2026-2027) and to strengthen oversight of the maintenance and operational readiness of civil defense shelters.

Another operational objective of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, according to the document, is the protection of Ukraine's state border, specifically the completion of engineering works along Ukraine's state border and the implementation of an integrated border management system for Ukraine (2026-2027).

The section concerning European integration in the security sphere mentions, among other things, the launch of the creation of the National Schengen Management System.

"Four new units of the National Guard of Ukraine have been formed to participate in combat operations and have been provided with the necessary resources. A Unified Aviation Hub has been established under the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and regional centers for the organization of interaction and coordination of the unified aviation system for security and civil protection have been deployed (2026-2027)," as stated in the indicators for achieving the programmatic goal regarding the strengthening of defense capabilities.

"Readiness to respond to emergencies during the fall and winter period has been ensured; in particular, generators with a total capacity of 280 MW and heat generators with a capacity of 44 MW have been made operational. 100% of the facilities in the civil protection shelter network have been inspected," as specified in the criteria for achieving civil protection objectives.

As for the protection of the state border, the indicator of performance, according to the document, will be the strengthening of engineering and fortification defenses along Ukraine's state borders with Russia and the Republic of Belarus, as well as the completion of 90% of engineering works along the borders with the EU and the Republic of Moldova.