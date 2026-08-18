Koretsky: It's important not to lose educational contact with children abroad

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky has emphasized the need to maintain educational ties with Ukrainian children who have left the country due to the war.

"We want Ukrainian children to study at home, receive a quality education, develop their abilities, and be able to choose their own path, so that young people can envision their lives in Ukraine – even those who are temporarily outside Ukraine today. To pursue a profession, build a career, and start their own business. It is extremely important not to lose contact – educational contact, in particular – with those children who have left Ukraine due to the war," Koretsky said at the all-Ukrainian conference "Serpneva-2026 – Education is everyone's business" on Tuesday in Kyiv.

He said that children abroad are beginning to attend local schools and clubs and compete for foreign sports teams.

"Unfortunately, yes, that's true, but our clear goal is not to lose this connection with Ukrainians and with the children who are abroad. And it is precisely this thread, this connection, that keeps people grounded, preserves their Ukrainian identity, and sooner or later they will return home," the prime minister said.