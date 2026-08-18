Occupiers launch 76 Shahed UAVs at Ukraine during day, over 20 more in evening – Air Force

Russian occupiers launched 76 Shahed-type jet-powered UAVs toward Ukraine during daylight hours (from 07:00 to 18:30) on Tuesday, mainly toward Kyiv region; more than 70 of which were shot down, according to the Ukrainian Air Force (UAF).

"The main target of the attack was Kyiv region. According to preliminary data, air defense forces managed to shoot down and neutralize more than 70 enemy jet-powered UAVs. However, UAV strikes and the crashes of downed UAVs were recorded at several locations. The information is being verified," the Ukrainian Air Force said on the Telegram channel.

According to their information, after 18:30, more than 20 additional jet-powered UAVs entered Ukrainian airspace. Combat operations to destroy them are ongoing.