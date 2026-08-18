Russian shelling forces shutdown of one of DTEK's thermal power plants

Russia shelled a DTEK thermal power plant, causing significant damage to the facility and forcing it to halt electricity generation, the energy holding company said.

"Today, August 18, the enemy launched a massive attack on one of DTEK Energy's thermal power plants (…). Due to the shelling, the plant was forced to completely halt electricity generation," DTEK said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

It is noted that, according to preliminary information, no employees were injured as a result of the attack, but the plant's equipment sustained significant damage.

DTEK said that once the attack ends, power plant staff will promptly begin work to address the damage caused by the shelling, coordinating their efforts with Ukrenergo to ensure the reliable operation of the Ukrainian power grid.

According to DTEK, since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has carried out more than 230 attacks on the company's thermal power plants. The previous attack on one of the company's thermal power plants took place on June 12. Additionally, the day before, on August 17, the enemy attacked one of DTEK Energy's facilities – a mine in Dnipropetrovsk region – resulting in the death of one employee and the injury of another.