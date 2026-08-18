Relevant Rada committee approves European Solidarity bill on shelter construction – Herasymov

Co-chair of the European Solidarity faction in the Verkhovna Rada Artur Herasymov said the Parliamentary Committee on Environmental Policy and Natural Resource Use supported political party's bill No. 15397 regarding the construction of shelters.

"The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Environmental Policy unanimously supported the bill, and it has been added to the session's agenda," the party said on Facebook page.

"We appeal to the entire Verkhovna Rada: tomorrow, during the plenary session, to unanimously support this bill right here in the parliament chamber, and then to join forces – together with the State Emergency Service, together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, together with the Ministry of Regional Development, and together with the regional administrations – to refine it as effectively as possible before the second reading and ensure as soon as possible that shelters in the country today cease to be a problem and become a real source of protection," Herasymov said.

According to the details of the relevant bill No. 15397, introduced by members of the European Solidarity faction, it was received by the Verkhovna Rada and forwarded to the parliamentary leadership for review on July 10, and on July 13, it was sent to the relevant committee on environmental policy and natural resource use for review and provided for review. Since then, its status has not changed.

As previously reported, the European Solidarity faction submitted a bill on shelters back in 2023, which was never adopted; bill No. 15397 is a revised version of that bill. It provides for guaranteed unimpeded public access to protective structures during martial law, clear requirements for the readiness of shelters and their technical equipment, regular inspections of their condition, increased accountability for their maintenance, and support for expanding the network of shelters, including modular structures.