Koretsky: Young teachers to earn up to UAH 17,700, experienced teachers up to UAH 28,500 from September

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky states that bringing teachers' salaries up to market and European levels is a gradual process.

"Our first and absolute priority is supporting teachers. Quality education begins with the teacher. The teaching profession must be well-paid, prestigious, and competitive," Koretsky said at the all-Ukrainian conference "Serpneva-2026 – Education is everyone's business" on Tuesday in Kyiv.

He said teachers' salaries have increased by 30% since January and will rise by another 20% starting September 1.

According to him, bringing teachers' salaries up to market and European levels is a gradual process.

The prime minister said that after the raise, young teachers will earn approximately UAH 12,800 to UAH 17,700 take-home pay, while experienced teachers will earn UAH 16,900 to UAH 28,500 per month.

He said the specific amount will certainly depend on years of service, qualifications, and workload.

As previously reported, effective January 1, 2026, teachers of all subjects, preschool teachers, teaching assistants, educational coordinators, practical psychologists, extracurricular educators, and other educational staff at institutions of preschool, general secondary, extracurricular, and vocational education received a 30% salary increase. Another 20% increase is scheduled to take effect in September.