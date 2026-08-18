Ukrainian, Polish General Staff chiefs discuss current situation in Ukraine

General Wiesław Kukuła, Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, held a call conversation with Major General Mykhailo Drapaty, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"At the beginning of the meeting, the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine congratulated all soldiers of the Polish Army on their holiday. The generals discussed the current situation in Ukraine, opportunities for further improving coordination in airspace, and prospects for deepening cooperation through the exchange of experience gained as a result of combat operations," according to a statement by the Polish General Staff on social media.