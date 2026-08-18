Rada registers draft resolution to appoint Sybiha as foreign minister

A draft resolution to appoint Andriy Sybiha as Ukraine's foreign minister was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday under No. 15524.

According to the parliament's website, the draft resolution was initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The document has already been submitted to parliament and referred to committee for review.

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk had earlier reported that the nomination had been received. The Rada chairman said parliament will consider the nomination in the near future in accordance with the procedure set out in the Constitution of Ukraine and parliamentary procedure.

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada approved a new Cabinet of Ministers on the motion of newly appointed Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, but the foreign affairs minister and defense minister posts under the president's quota were not filled.

On July 17, with the president's agreement, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Andrii Sybiha as acting foreign minister; he had headed the Foreign Ministry in the previous government. Under one order dated July 17, he was appointed first deputy minister, and under a subsequent order, acting minister.