Hospitalisations rise 1.5-fold over past 5 years, share of draft-age men increases – dpty minister

The number of hospitalizations in Ukraine has increased by a factor of 1.5, from 5.5 million in 2021, to 8.3 million in 2025, while the proportion of hospitalizations among patients of draft age has also increased, Deputy Health Minister Yevhen Honchar has said.

"The number of hospitalizations in healthcare facilities over the past five years has risen from 5.5 million in 2021 (when there were many COVID-19 patients) to 8.3 million in 2025. Has the number of hospitalizations among men aged 18-65 (potential conscripts) increased? Yes, their share among those hospitalized has increased by 12 percentage points (p.p.) in the overall breakdown," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, Honchar said the rise in hospitalizations stopped last year, and in the first half of 2026, the number of hospitalizations decreased compared to the same period in 2025.