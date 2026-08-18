Rada registers draft resolution to appoint Khmara as defense minister

A draft resolution to appoint Yevhen Khmara as Ukraine's defense minister was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday under No. 15523.

According to the parliament's website, the draft resolution was initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The document has already been submitted to parliament and referred to committee for review.

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk had earlier reported that the nomination had been received.

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada approved a new Cabinet of Ministers on the motion of newly appointed Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, but the foreign affairs minister and defense minister posts under the president's quota were not filled.

Since July 20, the government has temporarily assigned the duties of defense minister to Yevhen Khmara, whom President Volodymyr Zelenskyy relieved on July 17 of his temporary duties as head of the Security Service of Ukraine and as chief of the SBU's Special Operations Center "A."